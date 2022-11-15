Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Booking worth $88,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Booking by 129.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Booking by 66.3% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 11.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 250.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,979.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,809.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,925.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $37.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,441.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.