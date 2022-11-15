Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,124 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,124 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $5,336,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 30.2% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

