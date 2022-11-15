Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 77 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. State Street Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after buying an additional 1,015,352 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 82.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,233,000 after buying an additional 662,907 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 18.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,665,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,697,000 after buying an additional 580,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 24.9% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,836,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,095,000 after buying an additional 365,735 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Down 3.8 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $135.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

