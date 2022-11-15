Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 124.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,344,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,516,523,000 after acquiring an additional 117,616 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,165,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,195,000 after acquiring an additional 108,413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,544,000 after acquiring an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.10.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.5 %

PH stock opened at $306.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.56. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

