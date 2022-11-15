Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,107 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in American International Group by 139.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in American International Group by 60.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price target on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

American International Group Price Performance

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.43 and its 200 day moving average is $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $65.73.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.61%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.