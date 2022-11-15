Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in PayPal by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after buying an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 67.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after buying an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth $382,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in PayPal by 79.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

PayPal Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $215.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

