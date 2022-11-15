Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUMN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after buying an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,357,000 after buying an additional 2,332,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,521,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,024,000 after buying an additional 417,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after buying an additional 2,919,199 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,255,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,531,000 after buying an additional 322,419 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.85%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.14.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

