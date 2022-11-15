Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.84. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

