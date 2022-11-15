Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,055,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,378,000 after buying an additional 711,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,114,000 after buying an additional 98,316 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 1,140,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,185,000 after buying an additional 141,133 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,169,000 after buying an additional 180,470 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 383,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,388,000 after buying an additional 154,335 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene Price Performance

BeiGene stock opened at $202.98 on Tuesday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.18 and a 52 week high of $392.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.82.

BGNE has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their target price on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim upgraded BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.67.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $4,684,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,070,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

