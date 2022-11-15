Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,457 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 176,825.0% in the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.7 %

ADI stock opened at $161.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.80. The company has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,820. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.