Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 208.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $496,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Stock Down 2.4 %

QRVO stock opened at $94.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $163.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on QRVO. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $109.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Stories

