Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 184 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays lowered their target price on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

American Express Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $154.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.06 and a 200-day moving average of $151.67. The company has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

