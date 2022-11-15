Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,876 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Essex LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 250.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Deere & Company
In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Deere & Company Price Performance
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.58.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
See Also
