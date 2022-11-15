Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,666 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWH opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.