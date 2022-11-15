Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $274,000 in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in JOYY by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in JOYY by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in JOYY by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in JOYY by 258.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in JOYY by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on YY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

JOYY Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $57.58. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.54.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.49. JOYY had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.507 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.32%.

JOYY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

