Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,527 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 512.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.7 %

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 110.92%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

