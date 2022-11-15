Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,398 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after acquiring an additional 281,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,513,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,226,000 after acquiring an additional 30,005 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,433,000 after acquiring an additional 320,049 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,752,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 56.6% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,843,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,710 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $33.80. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $53.83.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

