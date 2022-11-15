Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 577,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after buying an additional 37,765 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,470,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,864,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth $42,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 45.4% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 10.1% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 438,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 40,351 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PINS opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 348.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.66. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $49.10.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $1,170,004.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,805 shares in the company, valued at $843,069.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $1,170,004.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,805 shares in the company, valued at $843,069.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $187,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,835.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,494 shares of company stock worth $3,013,022 over the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINS. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

