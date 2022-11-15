CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in CDW by 4,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDW. Raymond James lowered their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $182.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $208.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 26.28%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

