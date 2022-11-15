Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 115.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 137.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 150.5% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $11,079,858.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,840,638.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $11,079,858.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,840,638.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 960,540 shares of company stock worth $69,888,922 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.6 %

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Shares of K opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.90. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.