Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,248 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 613.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,133 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 11,732,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,620 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEAK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

