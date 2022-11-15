Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $78,668,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 297.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 442,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,993,000 after acquiring an additional 331,380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,475,000 after acquiring an additional 329,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,153,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,639,000 after acquiring an additional 205,878 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AVY shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.44.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.8 %

Avery Dennison stock opened at $180.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.30. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $228.11.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.