Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,393 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $44,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 202.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.45.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

