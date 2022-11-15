William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 6,955 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,211,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $10,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vital Farms by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vital Farms by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vital Farms by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Vital Farms by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42.

Several research firms have recently commented on VITL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

