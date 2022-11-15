Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 79,671 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,671 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $396.81 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $380.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.82.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

