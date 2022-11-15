Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 872 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,107,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 399.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 383,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 306,770 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 911,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,162,000 after acquiring an additional 116,112 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 618,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,089,000 after acquiring an additional 236,248 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SYF. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 6.2 %

SYF stock opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.95. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

