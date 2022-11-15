Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR opened at $387.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $703.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.96 and its 200-day moving average is $421.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. StockNews.com cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Argus cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.35.

Charter Communications Company Profile



Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

