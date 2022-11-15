Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 9,139 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Mosaic by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 375,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,729,000 after buying an additional 149,467 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 176,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

MOS stock opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.34. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

