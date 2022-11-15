Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,770 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 17.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,765 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 383.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 113.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,284 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PACCAR to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PCAR opened at $102.34 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $103.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.65.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.21%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

