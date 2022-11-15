Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,627 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $39.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -165.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,336.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,492 shares of company stock worth $8,532,265 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

