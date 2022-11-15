William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 698,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Pulmonx worth $10,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pulmonx by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Pulmonx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 702,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,027,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,558,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,055,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,740,651.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,027,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,558,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

