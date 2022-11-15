Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 4,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DORM stock opened at $85.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.11. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $122.96.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.47 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dorman Products news, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $269,060.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,839.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Eric Luftig bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,383.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $269,060.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,839.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DORM. Stephens cut their price target on Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

