William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,313 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of LPL Financial worth $20,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total transaction of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,920,132.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total value of $2,627,106.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,502,283.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total transaction of $4,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,920,132.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,391 shares of company stock worth $12,574,306 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPLA opened at $230.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.84 and its 200-day moving average is $211.63. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.65 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPLA. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

