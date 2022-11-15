Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,897 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRE. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the second quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 260.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra Dividend Announcement

NYSE:SRE opened at $155.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.44. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

