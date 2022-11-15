Inspire Investing LLC Sells 97 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Chart Industries by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTLS. Cowen raised their target price on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.23.

Shares of GTLS opened at $131.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.59 and a beta of 1.48. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $242.59.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

