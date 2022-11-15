Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Position Increased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 519.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,332 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 790.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 978.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.23. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $176.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

