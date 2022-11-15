William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 2,914,833 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,914,833 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Veracyte worth $10,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 16,813.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VCYT shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Veracyte from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $25,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

