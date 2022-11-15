134,031 Shares in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 134,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,196,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SQM. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 743.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 30,165 shares during the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $126.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 5.4 %

SQM opened at $104.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 62.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.03%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Articles

