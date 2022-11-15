Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $23,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 120,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 82.2% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH stock opened at $245.13 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.88.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

