WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 3,842 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Insperity by 2,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Insperity by 10.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Stock Performance

Insperity stock opened at $114.27 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.88.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $177,462.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,456 shares of company stock valued at $6,618,367 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insperity Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.