Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 20,917 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 194,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 20,917 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $22,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $125.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.99. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $218.42. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.25.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $112.10.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.