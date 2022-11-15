Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 11,589 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,589 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $24,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $432.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.77. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $501.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

