Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $24.81 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $24,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,055,000 after buying an additional 1,296,547 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1,686.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,166,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,004,000 after buying an additional 1,101,451 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 416.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,316,000 after buying an additional 1,003,087 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 17,971.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 918,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,258,000 after buying an additional 913,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $136.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

