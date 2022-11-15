Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,053 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.42% of Seagate Technology worth $64,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $517,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,350 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $350,445,000 after buying an additional 1,134,751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,957,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,164,852,000 after buying an additional 939,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.46. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

