Swiss National Bank Acquires 16,800 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,018,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.45% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $72,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 62.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $370,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $1,263,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 45.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. 56.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average is $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

