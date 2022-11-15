Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,203,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Pinduoduo worth $74,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $65.39 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.61.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays raised shares of Pinduoduo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

