Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 312,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

SIX opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 2.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $95,398.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,898.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $95,398.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,898.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,543,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,725,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,254,175 shares of company stock worth $29,348,399 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIX. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. William Blair cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

