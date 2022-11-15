Shell Asset Management Co. Has $898,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of NetApp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 65.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of NetApp by 23.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter worth about $4,972,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded NetApp to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NetApp in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NetApp to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

NetApp Stock Performance

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day moving average of $68.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

