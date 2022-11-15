Tiaa Fsb Takes $435,000 Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 0.8% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in GSK by 0.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,567 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the first quarter worth $35,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 32.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the first quarter worth $213,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on GSK shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Oddo Bhf upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,608.33.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK Cuts Dividend

NYSE:GSK opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.77%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

