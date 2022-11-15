Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,035 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 14,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $56.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

